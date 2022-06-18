Guwahati: On Saturday, at least four animals including a leopard were killed after being hit by a vehicle at the NH37 in Kaziranga National Park.

Even though both the forest and transport departments have taken various steps to prevent such deaths, it still continues and one major reason seems to be ignorant drivers.

As per forest officials, three hog deer were also killed along with the leopard.

The incident was reported to have taken early in the morning when the animals were trying to move to the highlands or the Karbi Hills to take refuge from the floods.

It is common for animals in Kaziranga to cross the road towards the hills during the floods and so, the department issued guidelines to be extra careful during the floods to prevent any possible mishaps.

The authorities had set a speed limit of 40 kmph while crossing Kaziranga and even installed speed trap cameras as well as Interceptors.

However, despite such arrangements, few people still continue to flout the rules resulting in unwanted animal deaths.