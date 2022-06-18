Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has telephoned him to enquire about the current flood situation in the state and assured all possible help from the Centre.

PM Modi expressed concern over the hardships faced by the people affected by the deluge, Sarma said in a tweet.

“At 6 am today, Hon PM Shri @narendramodi ji called me to enquire about #flood situation in #Assam. While expressing his concerns over the hardships being faced by people due to this natural calamity, Hon PM assured all help from Central Govt. Humbled by his reassuring generosity,” Chief Minister Sarma tweeted.

Incessant rains and floods have been wreaking havoc in Assam for many days now.

A total of 55 people have lost their lives so far due to flood and landslides in Assam, said Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) on Friday.

The deaths were reported from Hojai, Nalbari, Bajali, Dhubri, Kamrup, Kokrajhar, and Sonitpur districts.

As per the state data, 2,930 villages under 96 revenue circles in 28 districts of Assam are currently under water.