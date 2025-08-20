Imphal: A 52-year-old woman undergoing treatment at the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Manipur’s Imphal died shortly after receiving pre-operative medication on Tuesday, sparking allegations of medical negligence and violent protests within the hospital premises.

The deceased, Hijam Ibemcha, a resident of Awang Sekmai Laipat Leikai in Imphal West district, was admitted to the RIMS Orthopaedic ward on August 13 after slipping in her courtyard and fracturing her right leg.

She was taken to the operating theatre around 9:30 am on Tuesday. Soon after, her family was informed that she had lost consciousness and was shifted to the ICU, where she later passed away.

Following her death, family members and local residents staged protests at the hospital, demanding a thorough investigation and strict action against those responsible. The protesters also stated they would not claim Ibemcha’s body until justice was delivered.

RIMS security personnel, assisted by Lamphel police, intervened to control the situation, resulting in a scuffle between police, hospital staff, and the deceased’s relatives.

Authorities confirmed that a formal complaint has been lodged with Lamphel police, who are investigating the incident further.