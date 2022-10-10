Applications are invited for various administrative positions in CSIR-Central Electronics Engineering Research Institute (CSIR-CEERI), Pilani.

CSIR-Central Electronics Engineering Research Institute (CSIR-CEERI), Pilani is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Junior Secretariat Assistant and Junior Stenographer.

Name of post : Junior Secretariat Assistant (General)

No. of posts : 7

Essential Qualification : 10+2/XII or its equivalent and proficiency in computer type speed and in using computer as per the prescribed norms fixed by DoPT from time to time.

Pay Level : Pay Level-2 Rs. 19,900-63,200

Upper Age Limit (as on 25.10.2022) : 28 years

Name of post : Junior Secretariat Assistant (Finance & Accounts)

No. of posts : 2

Essential Qualification : 10+2/XII or its equivalent and proficiency in computer type speed and in using computer as per the prescribed norms fixed by DoPT from time to time.

Pay Level : Pay Level-2 Rs. 19,900-63,200

Upper Age Limit (as on 25.10.2022) : 28 years

Name of post : Junior Secretariat Assistant (Stores & Purchase)

No. of posts : 3

Essential Qualification : 10+2/XII or its equivalent and proficiency in computer type speed and in using computer as per the prescribed norms fixed by DoPT from time to time.

Pay Level : Pay Level-2 Rs. 19,900-63,200

Upper Age Limit (as on 25.10.2022) : 28 years

Name of post : Junior Stenographer (Hindi/ English)

No. of posts : 3

Essential Qualification : 10+2/XII or its equivalent and proficiency in Stenography as per the prescribed norms fixed by DoPT from time to time.

Pay Level : Pay Level-4 Rs. 25,500-81,100

Upper Age Limit (as on 25.10.2022) : 27 years

Skill Test Norms :

Junior Secretariat Assistant (Gen.) / Junior Secretariat Assistant (F&A) / Junior Secretariat Assistant (S&P) : English Typing @ 35 w.p.m. or Hindi Typing @ 30 w.p.m. (35 words per minute or 30 words per minute correspond to 10500 KDPH or 9000 KDPH on an average of 5 key depressions for each word). Time allowed for Typing Test is 10 minutes, which is qualifying in nature.

Junior Stenographer : One Dictation for 10 minutes in English or Hindi (as opted by the candidates in the Application Form) at the speed of 80 w.p.m., which is qualifying in nature.

Selection Procedure :

Junior Secretariat Assistant (Gen.) / Junior Secretariat Assistant (F&A) / Junior Secretariat Assistant (S&P) : The candidates fulfilling all essential qualification will be invited for open competitive written examination and typewriting test on Computer

Junior Stenographer : The candidates fulfilling all necessary eligibility criteria will be invited for open competitive written examination and stenography.

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.ceeri.res.in/ up to 6 PM of 25th October 2022

Application Fees : Candidates are required to pay Rs. 100/- online through the link available under the payment option in online application. No other mode of payment of application fee is permissible. SC/ ST/ PwBD/ Women/ Other Gender/ CSIR Employees/ Ex-Servicemen are exempted from payment of application fee.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here