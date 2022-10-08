Applications are invited for various project based positions in Botanical Survey of India.

Botanical Survey of India is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Research Fellows (JRFs).

Name of post : Junior Research Fellows (JRF)

No. of posts : 33

Essential Qualification : Candidate should possess a minimum 55% in Master’s Degree in Botany awarded by a UGC recognized university

Desirable Qualification: M.Sc. degree in Plant Taxonomy or Plant-systematics of any group of plants & with working knowledge in computer. Person with good analytical ability and competent in technical writing skills will be given preference. NET (CSIR-JRF) qualified candidates are exempted from writing test; however, they have to fill the form online with choice of regional centres and if selected need to appear for an interview.

Fellowship : First two years Rs. 31,000 p.m. (Consolidated) and Third year onwards Rs. 35,000 p.m. (consolidated)

Age Limit : The upper age limit for applying for the award of JRF shall be 28 years as on last date of receipt of the application form, which is relaxed upto 5 years in the case of candidates belonging to Schedule Castes/Schedule Tribes/ Physically Handicapped and female applicants whereas 3 years in case of OBCs (Non-creamy layer candidates)

Place of Work : Any of the Regional Centres/Offices of BSI at Itanagar, Shillong, Gangtok, Howrah, Kolkata, Allahabad, Noida, Dehradun, Jodhpur, Pune, Hyderabad, Port Blair, Coimbatore, Solan. Appointed Junior Research Fellows may be shifted from his/her initial working place to another place of work, if necessary.

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website www.bsijrfrecruitment.com . The last date of the submission of the application will be 30 days from the date of publication of the above advertisement in the Employment News.

Application Fees : The requisite examination fees of ? 400/- (? 200/- for OBC applicants, ? 100/- for SC/ST/PH applicants) to be paid through Bharatkosh website (https://bharatkosh.gov.in/ ) only.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here