Dehradun: On Wednesday, a woman said to be the wife of a local BJP leader in Uttarakhand reportedly died after being shot during a clash between Uttar Pradesh Police and locals of Bharatpur village in Uttarakhand’s Udham Singh Nagar.

During the clash, at least five police personnel were also injured.

The Uttarakhand Police stated that the police team from UP’s Moradabad had come to Udham Singh Nagar to arrest a person carrying Rs 50000 reward.

Some reports also claimed that the Uttarakhand Police were not informed about the UP Police’s operation in the area.

Three police personnel of the UP Police were also said to have sustained bullet injuries with one being in a serious condition.

The Uttarakhand Police have initiated an investigation into the matter and a case has been registered.

The deceased woman has been identified as Gurpreet Kaur. She was the wife of Gurtej Bhullar, a block chief of the BJP in Uttarakhand.