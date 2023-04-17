NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday alleged that that the case framed against him is totally fabricated.

He said the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) asked him a total of 56 questions.

Kejriwal further said he is convinced that the CBI don’t have any evidence against them.

He was addressing media after reaching home from the CBI headquarters near central Delhi’s Lodhi Road.

He further said the CBI asked him everything starting from 2020, the year the liquor policy came into force, to the end of it.

Also read: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal appears before CBI over excise policy case

Kejriwal further added that he will discuss more in the special session of the Delhi Assembly called by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government later on Monday.

Kejriwal was questioned for nearly nine hours by the CBI on Sunday in the liquor policy case.

He was questioned as a witness in the case which investigators said involved corruption in framing the policy to benefit a liquor lobby.

He hasn’t been summoned for further questioning by the central agency so far.

While Kejriwal was being questioned by the CBI, the AAP called an emergency meeting of senior leaders on Sunday evening amid concerns that he could be arrested.

Kejriwal’s ex-deputy Manish Sisodia, who held the excise portfolio, was arrested in the same case last month.

Also read: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal summoned by CBI for questioning in liquor policy case

Earlier, AAP leaders including Raghav Chadha and Sanjay Singh were detained by the Delhi Police for protesting near the CBI’s office.

They were freed as soon as Kejriwal stepped out.