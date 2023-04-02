GUWAHATI: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Sunday (April 02), slammed Delhi CM and national convenor of AAP Arvind Kejriwal.

Just hours after Arvind Kejriwal concluded his Assam visit, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched a scathing attack on the Delhi CM.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed that the Delhi CM “made misleading statements” during his visit to Guwahati.

“He (Arvind Kejriwal) said that his government gave 12 lakh jobs. But how he can give this many jobs when there are only 1.5 lakh job vacancies in Delhi?” questioned Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The Assam CM added: “Our situation is better than the Delhi people’s.”

Also read: Assam | Threat to CM Himanta Biswa Sarma: Central agencies alerted, says DGP GP Singh

“He (Arvind Kejriwal) has invited me to Delhi but I would like to say that I will go to the place where I want to go in Delhi and not the place he suggested,” Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The Assam chief minister also said that he will write a letter to Arvind Kejriwal “and if he has guts then he should reply it”.

It may be mentioned here that chief ministers of Delhi and Punjab, on Sunday, visited Guwahati in Assam, where they addressed a massive AAP rally at Sonaram field.

This was the first ever political rally of Kejriwal in Assam

“If AAP wins, every child of Assam will get employment. With the speed with which Himanta Biswa Sarma is giving employment, I think it’ll take hundred years to provide jobs to all,” Kejriwal said while addressing the rally in Guwahati.

He added: “Poor will never get education in a state where CM’s wife runs private school.”

Also read: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma should learn Assamese culture, mustn’t threaten guests: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in Guwahati

“Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma should learn about Assamese culture,” said Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal while addressing a rally in Guwahati.

Launching a scatting attack on Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Delhi CM stated that the Assam chief minister “has a lot to learn from the Assamese people”.

“People of Assam are very nice. They believe in Atithi Devo Bhava. They don’t threaten guests like Himanta Biswa Sarma,” said Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

It may be mentioned here that Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had, earlier, dared ‘coward’ Arvind Kejriwal to accuse him of being corrupt during the Delhi chief minister’s Assam tour.