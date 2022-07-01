Applications are invited for 650 vacant technical positions in Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC).

Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for contractual positions at all levels for Centres/locations across India.

Name of post : Project Associate

No. of posts : 50

Educational Qualification :

1. BE/B-Tech. or equivalent degree

OR

2. Post Graduate degree in Science/ Computer Application or in relevant domain(s)

OR

3. ME/M.Tech or equivalent degree

OR

4. Ph.D. in relevant discipline

Places of Posting : Bangalore, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mohali, Mumbai, Noida, Pune, TVM, Jammu, Patna, Silchar

Salary : Initial CTC ranges from Rs. 3.6 LPA – Rs. 5.04 LPA

Age : 30 years

Name of post : Project Engineer

No. of posts : 400

Educational Qualification :

1. BE/B-Tech. or equivalent degree with 60% or equivalent CGPA

OR

2. Post Graduate degree in Science/ Computer Application or in relevant domain(s) with 60% or equivalent CGPA

OR

3. ME/M.Tech or equivalent degree

OR

4. Ph.D. in relevant discipline

Experience : 0-4 years

Places of Posting : Bangalore, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mohali, Mumbai, Noida, Pune, TVM, Jammu, Patna, Silchar

Salary : Initial CTC (with min. exp required) – Rs. 4.49 LPA to Rs. 7.11 LPA (Candidates with higher experience within the given bracket will be offered higher salary as per policy)

Age : 35 years

Name of post : Project Manager / Programme Manager / Program Delivery Manager / Knowledge Partner

No. of posts : 50

Educational Qualification :

1. BE/B-Tech. or equivalent degree with 60% or equivalent CGPA

OR

2. Post Graduate degree in Science/ Computer Application or in relevant domain(s) with 60% or equivalent CGPA

OR

3. ME/M.Tech or equivalent degree

OR

4. Ph.D. in relevant discipline

Experience : 9-15 years

Places of Posting : Bangalore, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mohali, Mumbai, Noida, Pune, TVM, Jammu, Patna, Silchar

Salary : Initial CTC (with min. exp required) – Rs. 12.63 LPA to Rs. 22.9 LPA (Candidates with higher experience within the given bracket will be offered higher salary as per policy)

Age : 56 years

Name of post : Senior Project Engineer / Module Lead / Project Lead

No. of posts : 150

Educational Qualification :

1. BE/B-Tech. or equivalent degree with 60% or equivalent CGPA

OR

2. Post Graduate degree in Science/ Computer Application or in relevant domain(s) with 60% or equivalent CGPA

OR

3. ME/M.Tech or equivalent degree

OR

4. Ph.D. in relevant discipline

Experience : 3-7 years

Places of Posting : Bangalore, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mohali, Mumbai, Noida, Pune, TVM, Jammu, Patna, Silchar

Salary : Initial CTC (with min. exp. required) Rs. 8.49 LPA to Rs. 14 LPA (Candidates with higher experience within the given bracket will be offered higher salary as per policy)

Age : 56 years

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://careers.cdac.in/ from July 1, 2022 to July 20, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

