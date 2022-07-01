Applications are invited for 6035 vacant positions of Clerks in various public sector banks under Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS).
Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Clerks.
Name of post : Clerk
No. of posts : 6035
State wise vacancies :
- Assam : 157
- Arunachal Pradesh : 14
- Meghalaya : 6
- Mizoram : 4
- Manipur : 4
- Nagaland : 4
- Sikkim :11
- Tripura : 17
- Andaman & Nicobar : 4
- Andhra Pradesh : 209
- Bihar : 281
- Chandigarh : 12
- Chhattisgarh : 104
- Dadra & Nagar Haveli Daman & Diu : 1
- Delhi : 295
- Goa : 71
- Gujarat : 304
- Haryana : 138
- Himachal Pradesh : 91
- Jammu & Kashmir : 35
- Jharkhand : 69
- Karnataka : 358
- Kerala : 70
- Lakshadweep : 5
- Madhya Pradesh : 309
- Maharashtra : 775
- Odisha : 126
- Puducherry : 2
- Punjab : 407
- Rajasthan : 129
- Tamil Nadu : 288
- Telangana : 99
- Uttar Pradesh : 1089
- Uttarakhand : 19
- West Bengal : 528
Educational Qualification : A Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognised by the Govt. Of India or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government.
Age (As on 01.07. 2022) : Minimum: 20 years Maximum: 28 years i.e. A candidate must have been born not earlier than 02.07.1994 and not later than 01.07.2002 (both dates inclusive)
Selection Procedure : Preliminary Examination & Main Examination (Both in online modes)
How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.ibps.in/ from July 1, 2022 to July 27, 2022
Application Fees :
- Rs. 175/- (inclusive of GST) for SC/ST/PWBD/EXSM candidates.
- Rs. 850 /- (inclusive of GST) for all others
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here
