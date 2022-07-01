Applications are invited for 6035 vacant positions of Clerks in various public sector banks under Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS).

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Clerks.

Name of post : Clerk

No. of posts : 6035

Also Read: Meghalaya Jobs : NERIE Recruitment 2022

State wise vacancies :

Assam : 157

Arunachal Pradesh : 14

Meghalaya : 6

Mizoram : 4

Manipur : 4

Nagaland : 4

Sikkim :11

Tripura : 17

Andaman & Nicobar : 4

Andhra Pradesh : 209

Bihar : 281

Chandigarh : 12

Chhattisgarh : 104

Dadra & Nagar Haveli Daman & Diu : 1

Delhi : 295

Goa : 71

Gujarat : 304

Haryana : 138

Himachal Pradesh : 91

Jammu & Kashmir : 35

Jharkhand : 69

Karnataka : 358

Kerala : 70

Lakshadweep : 5

Madhya Pradesh : 309

Maharashtra : 775

Odisha : 126

Puducherry : 2

Punjab : 407

Rajasthan : 129

Tamil Nadu : 288

Telangana : 99

Uttar Pradesh : 1089

Uttarakhand : 19

West Bengal : 528

Educational Qualification : A Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognised by the Govt. Of India or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government.

Also Read: Assam Career : Apply for Homeopathy Physician vacancy in ESIC Model Hospital Guwahati

Age (As on 01.07. 2022) : Minimum: 20 years Maximum: 28 years i.e. A candidate must have been born not earlier than 02.07.1994 and not later than 01.07.2002 (both dates inclusive)

Selection Procedure : Preliminary Examination & Main Examination (Both in online modes)

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.ibps.in/ from July 1, 2022 to July 27, 2022

Application Fees :

Rs. 175/- (inclusive of GST) for SC/ST/PWBD/EXSM candidates.

Rs. 850 /- (inclusive of GST) for all others

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read: SBI Recruitment 2022 : Apply online for over 210 vacancies