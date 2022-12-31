New Delhi: At least nine people were killed while 28 were severely injured after a bus rammed into an SUV in Gujarat’s Navsari district on Saturday morning.

According to reports, the driver of the bus had a sudden heart attack while he was driving the bus.

The bus was transporting people returning from the Pramukh Swami Maharaj Shatabdi Mahotsav event from Surat.

It rammed into a Toyota Fortuner car on the Navsari national highway number 48.

The driver while on the way suffered a heart attack and lost control of the but.

After the accident, eight of the nine occupants of the car died on the spot and the driver of the bus died at the hospital.

In total 28 people on the bus were injured and are now being treated at a private hospital.

The occupants of the SUV were residents of Ankleshwar, Gujarat.