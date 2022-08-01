New Delhi: At least 10 people were killed after a massive fire broke out on Monday in a private hospital in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur, officials said.

According to an official, several fire tenders were rushed to the New Life Multispeciality Hospital to bring the fire under control.

Several people including patients and hospital staff are said to be present inside the building.

According to sources, the fire broke out due to a short circuit on the ground floor.

“Prima facie it appears that a short circuit had caused the blaze at around 2:00 pm. Several individuals who have sustained severe injuries have been shifted to hospitals and a rescue operation is underway,” said a police official.