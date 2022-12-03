Jabalpur: A bus in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur ran over several vehicles, killing one person after the driver had a sudden heart attack.

The incident was caught on camera at a traffic signal.

While one person was killed, several others were injured.

The police said that since the bus was not moving very fast, it did not cause much damage which could have been worse.

They added that some of the people that the bus had hit survived as the bus was low-floored and it only dragged them a few feet.

The bus while still in motion hit an e-rickshaw and overturned preventing any further damage.

Six persons were severely injured in the incident but an elderly person hit by the bus died at the hospital.

The bus driver, Hardev Pal was 60 years old and died right after cardiac arrest.