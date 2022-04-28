Applications are invited for various managerial and technical positions in Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corporation Limited.

Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corporation Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Executive Trainees and Managers.

Name of post : Manager (Marketing)

No. of posts : 2

Scale of pay : Rs. 32900-3%-58000/-

Qualification & Experience : M.Sc.(Agri) / B.Sc (Agri) with MBA (two years

duration) in Marketing Management with minimum 12 years post qualification Executive experience in-line with Marketing of Urea, MOP, DAP, Seeds & Agrochemicals in a PSU/ Large Private sector out of which 04 years should be in

Managerial position. Preference will be given to candidates having in-line experience in Fertilizer/ Chemical Industries.

Age Limit : 51 years

Name of post : Area Manager (Marketing)

No. of posts : 1

Scale of pay : Rs. 24900-3%-50500

Qualification & Experience : M.Sc.(Agri) / B.Sc (Agri) with MBA (two years

duration) in Marketing Management with minimum 8 years post qualification Executive experience in-line with Marketing of Urea, MOP, DAP, Seeds & Agrochemicals in a PSU/ Large Private sector. Preference will be given to candidates having in-line experience in Fertilizer/ Chemical Industries.

Age Limit : 48 years

Name of post : Executive Trainee (Marketing)

No. of posts : 20

Scale of pay : 1st Year : Rs. 35,000/- PM, 2nd Year : Rs. 38,000/- PM, 3rd Year : Rs. 41,000/-PM

Qualification & Experience : 2 Years full time Post Graduate Degree/ Diploma in Management ( with specialization or elective in Marketing

Management/Agri Business Management with 60% marks for Gen/OBC candidates and 55% in case of SC/ST/PwBD from a recognized University/ Institute. Candidates shall have working knowledge (speak, read, write) of the respective state languages of the State applied for in addition to English

Age Limit : 27 years

Name of post : Executive Trainee (Chemical)

No. of posts : 9

Scale of pay : 1st Year : Rs. 35,000/- PM, 2nd Year : Rs. 38,000/- PM, 3rd Year : Rs. 41,000/-PM

Qualification & Experience : Full time BE/B.Tech in Chemical Engineering

with minimum 60% marks for Gen/OBC candidates and 55% in

case of SC/ST/PwBD from a recognized University/ Institute.

Age Limit : 27 years

Name of post : Executive Trainee (Fire)

No. of posts : 1

Scale of pay : 1st Year : Rs. 35,000/- PM, 2nd Year : Rs. 38,000/- PM, 3rd Year : Rs. 41,000/-PM

Qualification & Experience : Full time BE/B.Tech in Fire Engineering

with minimum 60% marks for Gen/OBC candidates and 55% in

case of SC/ST/PwBD from a recognized University/ Institute.

Age Limit : 27 years

Name of post : Executive Trainee (Civil)

No. of posts : 2

Scale of pay : 1st Year : Rs. 35,000/- PM, 2nd Year : Rs. 38,000/- PM, 3rd Year : Rs. 41,000/-PM

Qualification & Experience : Full time BE/B.Tech in Civil Engineering

with minimum 60% marks for Gen/OBC candidates and 55% in

case of SC/ST/PwBD from a recognized University/ Institute.

Age Limit : 27 years

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.bvfcl.com/ up to May 31, 2022

Application Fees : Non-refundable Application Fee of Rs 500/- ( Rupees Five Hundred only) plus Bank Charges are required to be paid by General, OBC and EWS category at the time of submission online Application Form

