Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Indian Statistical Institute.

Indian Statistical Institute is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Professor in the Biological Services Division.

Name of post : Assistant Professor in the Biological Services Division

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

PhD in the appropriate branch, a first class or equivalent at the preceeding degree with a very good academic record throughout.

Should have atleast 3 years of post PhD research / teaching / industrial experience

Pay Level : Level 12 (After completion of three years in service in Level 12, the pay will be fixed at Level 13A1)

Age Limit : Preferably below 35 years as on July 31, 2022

How to apply : Candidates must apply with a forwarding letter addressed to the Director, Indian Statistical Institute referring to the advertisement number and its date of publication within July 31, 2022.

The following documents are required (in PDF format)-

1. Filled in Application Form in the proforma available at the end of this advertisement

2. Curriculum Vitae with a list of all publications

3. Proposed research plan

4. Proposed teaching plan at the undergraduate and post-graduate levels

5. Any other relevant information the applicant may wish to furnish

6. Reprints of up to five important publications

A single PDF file needs to be made along with the required documents in the order specified above. This single PDF file must be emailed to: faculty_application@isical.ac.in with a copy to the Professor-in-Charge of the Biological Sciences Division (pnc_bsd@isical.ac.in ).

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

