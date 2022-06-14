NABARD Recruitment 2022

Applications are invited for various technical and managerial positions in National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD).

National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 21 vacant positions.

Name of post : Chief Technology Officer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : First class in B.E. / B. Tech degree in Computer Science /
Information Technology/Electronics and Communication from an
accredited and reputed institution OR MCA from an accredited and reputed institution

Experience : Post Qualification IT experience of minimum 15 years including 5 years at Senior leadership level with expertise mostly in Core Banking Solutions, Alternative Delivery Channels, Application Development, Network & Communication Channels and Data Centre Management (including software defined data centre environment), Data warehouse/Big Data Analytics, IT Security & Technology Risk Management, Business Continuity Plan.

Name of post : Senior Enterprise Architect

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : BE/BTech in IT/ Engineering OR B.Sc in IT OR BCA/MCA from an accredited and reputed institution AND TOGAF 9 certified and well versed in the Architecture Development Model of the Open Group

Experience : Minimum 8 years of experience in Enterprise Architecture and a practicing Enterprise Architect.

Name of post : Solution Architect (Software)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : BE/BTech in IT/Computer Science/Engineering OR MCA from an accredited and reputed institution

Experience : Minimum 10-12 years in Software development, design and architecture of which 5-7 years’ experience as IT Architect

Name of post : Database Analyst cum Designer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : BE/BTech in IT/Computer Science/Engineering OR MCA from an accredited and reputed institution

Experience : Minimum 6-8 years of relevant experience with database
programming, development, designing and architecture

Name of post : UI/UX Designer & Developer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Bachelor’s degree in Science or Engineering OR MCA
from an accredited and reputed institution

Experience : Minimum 3-5 years as UI / UX designer and developer

Name of post : Senior Software Engineer (Full Stack Java)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : BE/BTech in IT/Computer Science/Engineering OR MCA from an accredited and reputed institution 

Experience : Minimum 6-8 years as full stack developer

Name of post : Software Engineer (Full Stack Java)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : BE/BTech in IT/Computer Science/Engineering OR MCA from an accredited and reputed institution 

Experience : Minimum 3-5 years as full stack developer

Name of post : Business Intelligence Report Developer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : BE/BTech in IT/Computer Science  OR MCA
from an accredited and reputed institution 

Experience : Minimum 4-5 years as BI report developer and designer

Name of post : QA Engineer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Bachelor’s degree in Science or Engineering OR MCA
from an accredited and reputed institution 

Experience : Minimum 3-5 years as QA Analyst

Name of post : Data Designer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : B.Tech (any discipline) / MCA with 10 years of IT experience from an accredited and reputed institution

Experience : 10 years of IT experience from an accredited and reputed
institution, of which 7-10 years in business environments in Data Modeling

Name of post : BI Designer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : B.Tech (any discipline) / MCA with 10 years of IT experience from an accredited and reputed institution

Experience : Minimum 9 years of IT experience of which

  • 7+ years of hands on experience in Reports / Dashboard Development using Power BI or comparable tools like Tableau & Qliksense
  • 4 years of Oracle (or comparable database) experience with BI/DW deployments

Name of post : Business Analyst

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : B.Tech. / MCA from an accredited and reputed institution

Experience : 4 years of experience of which Minimum 2 years of experience in collecting business requirements gathering for data science projects

Name of post : Application Analyst

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : B.Tech. / MCA from an accredited and reputed institution

Experience : Minimum 4 years experience working with Data Warehouse constructs and concepts

Name of post : ETL Developers

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : B.Tech. / MCA from an accredited and reputed institution

Experience : Minimum 04 years of which 2 years of experience in implementation of ETL Mappings

Name of post : Power BI Developers

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : B.Tech (Any discipline) / MCA from an accredited and reputed institution

Experience : Minimum 04 years of which 2 years of experience in
developing reports in Power BI

Maximum Age (as on 01 June 2022) : 62 Years

Remuneration (per month) (all inclusive) (Rs.):

  • Chief Technology Officer : 4.50 lakh
  • Senior Enterprise Architect : 3.00 lakh
  • Solution Architect : 2.50 lakh
  • Database Analyst-cum-Designer : 1.50 lakh
  • UI/UX Designer & Developer : 2.00 lakh
  • Senior Software Engineer (Full Stack Java) : 1.50 lakh
  • Software Engineer (Full Stack Java) : 1.00 lakh
  • Business Intelligence Report Developer : 1.00 lakh
  • QA Engineer : 1.50 lakh
  • Data Designer : 3.00 Lakh
  • BI Designer : 2.5 lakh
  • Business Analysts : 1.5 lakh
  • Application Analysts : 1.5 lakh
  • ETL Developers : 1.5 lakh
  • Power BI Developers : 1.5 lakh

How to apply : Candidates are requested to apply only ON-LINE through Bank’s website www.nabard.org  from June 14, 2022 to June 30, 2022.

Application Fees :

  • For SC / ST / PWBD : Rs. 50/-
  • For all others : Rs. 800/-

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

