Applications are invited for various technical and managerial positions in National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD).
National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 21 vacant positions.
Name of post : Chief Technology Officer
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : First class in B.E. / B. Tech degree in Computer Science /
Information Technology/Electronics and Communication from an
accredited and reputed institution OR MCA from an accredited and reputed institution
Experience : Post Qualification IT experience of minimum 15 years including 5 years at Senior leadership level with expertise mostly in Core Banking Solutions, Alternative Delivery Channels, Application Development, Network & Communication Channels and Data Centre Management (including software defined data centre environment), Data warehouse/Big Data Analytics, IT Security & Technology Risk Management, Business Continuity Plan.
Also Read: Assam Career : Apply for Deputy Manager vacancy in WAMUL
Name of post : Senior Enterprise Architect
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : BE/BTech in IT/ Engineering OR B.Sc in IT OR BCA/MCA from an accredited and reputed institution AND TOGAF 9 certified and well versed in the Architecture Development Model of the Open Group
Experience : Minimum 8 years of experience in Enterprise Architecture and a practicing Enterprise Architect.
Name of post : Solution Architect (Software)
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : BE/BTech in IT/Computer Science/Engineering OR MCA from an accredited and reputed institution
Experience : Minimum 10-12 years in Software development, design and architecture of which 5-7 years’ experience as IT Architect
Name of post : Database Analyst cum Designer
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : BE/BTech in IT/Computer Science/Engineering OR MCA from an accredited and reputed institution
Experience : Minimum 6-8 years of relevant experience with database
programming, development, designing and architecture
Name of post : UI/UX Designer & Developer
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : Bachelor’s degree in Science or Engineering OR MCA
from an accredited and reputed institution
Experience : Minimum 3-5 years as UI / UX designer and developer
Name of post : Senior Software Engineer (Full Stack Java)
No. of posts : 2
Qualification : BE/BTech in IT/Computer Science/Engineering OR MCA from an accredited and reputed institution
Experience : Minimum 6-8 years as full stack developer
Name of post : Software Engineer (Full Stack Java)
No. of posts : 2
Qualification : BE/BTech in IT/Computer Science/Engineering OR MCA from an accredited and reputed institution
Experience : Minimum 3-5 years as full stack developer
Also Read: Assam Career : Apply for Junior Assistant and Library Assistant vacancies in Nalbari College
Name of post : Business Intelligence Report Developer
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : BE/BTech in IT/Computer Science OR MCA
from an accredited and reputed institution
Experience : Minimum 4-5 years as BI report developer and designer
Name of post : QA Engineer
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : Bachelor’s degree in Science or Engineering OR MCA
from an accredited and reputed institution
Experience : Minimum 3-5 years as QA Analyst
Name of post : Data Designer
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : B.Tech (any discipline) / MCA with 10 years of IT experience from an accredited and reputed institution
Experience : 10 years of IT experience from an accredited and reputed
institution, of which 7-10 years in business environments in Data Modeling
Name of post : BI Designer
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : B.Tech (any discipline) / MCA with 10 years of IT experience from an accredited and reputed institution
Experience : Minimum 9 years of IT experience of which
- 7+ years of hands on experience in Reports / Dashboard Development using Power BI or comparable tools like Tableau & Qliksense
- 4 years of Oracle (or comparable database) experience with BI/DW deployments
Also Read: Sikkim Jobs : Apply for Library Trainee vacancy in Sikkim University
Name of post : Business Analyst
No. of posts : 2
Qualification : B.Tech. / MCA from an accredited and reputed institution
Experience : 4 years of experience of which Minimum 2 years of experience in collecting business requirements gathering for data science projects
Name of post : Application Analyst
No. of posts : 2
Qualification : B.Tech. / MCA from an accredited and reputed institution
Experience : Minimum 4 years experience working with Data Warehouse constructs and concepts
Name of post : ETL Developers
No. of posts : 2
Qualification : B.Tech. / MCA from an accredited and reputed institution
Experience : Minimum 04 years of which 2 years of experience in implementation of ETL Mappings
Name of post : Power BI Developers
No. of posts : 2
Qualification : B.Tech (Any discipline) / MCA from an accredited and reputed institution
Experience : Minimum 04 years of which 2 years of experience in
developing reports in Power BI
Maximum Age (as on 01 June 2022) : 62 Years
Remuneration (per month) (all inclusive) (Rs.):
- Chief Technology Officer : 4.50 lakh
- Senior Enterprise Architect : 3.00 lakh
- Solution Architect : 2.50 lakh
- Database Analyst-cum-Designer : 1.50 lakh
- UI/UX Designer & Developer : 2.00 lakh
- Senior Software Engineer (Full Stack Java) : 1.50 lakh
- Software Engineer (Full Stack Java) : 1.00 lakh
- Business Intelligence Report Developer : 1.00 lakh
- QA Engineer : 1.50 lakh
- Data Designer : 3.00 Lakh
- BI Designer : 2.5 lakh
- Business Analysts : 1.5 lakh
- Application Analysts : 1.5 lakh
- ETL Developers : 1.5 lakh
- Power BI Developers : 1.5 lakh
How to apply : Candidates are requested to apply only ON-LINE through Bank’s website www.nabard.org from June 14, 2022 to June 30, 2022.
Application Fees :
- For SC / ST / PWBD : Rs. 50/-
- For all others : Rs. 800/-
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here
Also read: Manipur Jobs : National Sports University Imphal Recruitment 2022