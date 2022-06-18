Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Employees State Insurance Corporation.

Employees State Insurance Corporation is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 491 vacant posts of Assistant Professors in ESIC PGIMSRs and ESIC Medical Colleges.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 491

Specialty wise vacancies :

Anatomy : 19

Anesthesiology : 40

Biochemistry : 14

Community Medicine : 33

Dentistry : 3

Dermatology : 5

Emergency Medicine : 9

Forensic Medicine & Toxicology : 5

General Medicine : 51

General Surgery : 58

Microbiology : 28

OBGY : 35

Ophthalmology : 18

Orthopaedics : 30

Otorhinolaryngology : 17

Paediatrics : 33

Pathology : 22

Pharmacology : 15

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation : 8

Physiology : 14

Psychiatry : 7

Radiodiagnosis : 14

Respiratory Medicine : 6

Statistician : 4

Transfusion Medicine : 3

Also Read: Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022 : Apply for Deputy Vice President and Assistant Vice President vacancies

Qualification :

A) For Broad Specialties :

a) MD / MS / DNB equated to MD / MS in the concerned subject and

b) At least three years teaching experience as Senior Resident or Tutor or Demonstrator or Registrar or Assistant Professor or Lecturer in the concerned Specialty or Super-Specialty in a recognized teaching institution after obtaining the post graduate degree

B) For Dentistry : MDS or equivalent in the respective subject or allied discipline and at least three years teaching experience as Senior Resident or Tutor or Demonstrator or Registrar or Assistant Professor or Lecturer in the concerned Specialty or Super-Specialty in a recognized teaching institution after obtaining the MDS degree

C) For Non-Medical Candidates : A post graduate qualification i.e. Master’s degree and Doctorate degree in the concerned subject from a recognized University and at least three years teaching experience as Senior Resident or Tutor or Demonstrator or Registrar or Assistant Professor or Lecturer in the concerned Specialty or Super-Specialty in a recognized teaching institution after obtaining the PhD degree

Also Read: Assam Career : Poshan Abhiyaan Recruitment 2022

Pay Scale : Pay Level-11 in the pay matrix ( Rs. 67700-208700) plus non practicing allowance as admissible to analogous posts in Central Health Service

Age Limit : Not exceeding forty years

How to apply : Candidates can send their duly filled and signed application form in the proforma appended below along with self-attested copies of certificates in a cover super-scribed “Application for the post of Assistant Professor for Medical Institutions” to the Regional Director, ESI Corporation, Panchdeep Bhawan, Sector-16 (Near Laxmi Narayan Mandir), Faridabad-121002, Haryana latest by July 25, 2022

Application Fees : A Demand Draft / Banker’s Cheque of Rs. 500/- ( as applicable) in favour of ‘ ESI Fund Account No. II’ drawn on any scheduled bank payable at Faridabad has to be submitted along with the Application Form

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read: SBI Recruitment 2022 : Apply online for over 210 vacancies