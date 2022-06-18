Applications are invited for various technical positions in Bank of Baroda.
Bank of Baroda is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Deputy Vice President and Assistant Vice President.
Name of post : Deputy Vice President – Data Scientist
No. of posts : 2
Qualification : B. Tech/ B.E./ M Tech/ M.E. in Computer Science/ IT/ Data Science/ Machine Learning and AI (Minimum 60% marks compulsory in B. Tech/ B.E.) from AICTE/UGC recognized university
Experience : Min. 6 years’ post qualification experience in IT/Data Science in BFSI sector out of which min. 3 years’ experience as a Data Scientist
Age : Minimum – 28 Years & Maximum – 35 Years
Name of post : Assistant Vice President – Data Scientist
No. of posts : 6
Qualification : B. Tech/ B.E./ M Tech/ M.E. in Computer Science/ IT/ Data Science/ Machine Learning and AI (Minimum 60% marks compulsory in B. Tech/ B.E.) from AICTE/UGC recognized university
Experience : Min. 3 years’ post qualification experience in IT/Data Science in BFSI sector out of which min. 1 year experience as a Data Scientist
Age : Minimum – 25 Years & Maximum – 32 Years
Name of post : Deputy Vice President – Data Engineer
No. of posts : 2
Qualification : A Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering in Computer Science / Information Technology from AICTE/UGC recognized university. Preference shall be given to candidates who possess Cloudera Certified Administrator credentials.
Experience : Min. 6 years’ post qualification experience in IT in BFSI sector out of which min. 3 years’ experience in Big Data technology.
Age : Minimum – 28 Years & Maximum – 35 Years
Name of post : Assistant Vice President – Data Engineer
Qualification : A Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering in Computer Science / Information Technology from AICTE/UGC recognized university. Preference shall be given to candidates who possess Cloudera Certified Administrator credentials.
Experience : Min. 3 years’ post qualification experience in IT in BFSI sector out of which min. 1 year experience in Big Data technology
Age : Minimum – 25 Years & Maximum – 32 Years
How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.bankofbaroda.in/ from June 17, 2022 to July 7, 2022
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here
