Applications are invited for various technical positions in Bank of Baroda.

Bank of Baroda is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Deputy Vice President and Assistant Vice President.

Name of post : Deputy Vice President – Data Scientist

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : B. Tech/ B.E./ M Tech/ M.E. in Computer Science/ IT/ Data Science/ Machine Learning and AI (Minimum 60% marks compulsory in B. Tech/ B.E.) from AICTE/UGC recognized university

Experience : Min. 6 years’ post qualification experience in IT/Data Science in BFSI sector out of which min. 3 years’ experience as a Data Scientist

Age : Minimum – 28 Years & Maximum – 35 Years

Name of post : Assistant Vice President – Data Scientist

No. of posts : 6

Qualification : B. Tech/ B.E./ M Tech/ M.E. in Computer Science/ IT/ Data Science/ Machine Learning and AI (Minimum 60% marks compulsory in B. Tech/ B.E.) from AICTE/UGC recognized university

Experience : Min. 3 years’ post qualification experience in IT/Data Science in BFSI sector out of which min. 1 year experience as a Data Scientist

Age : Minimum – 25 Years & Maximum – 32 Years

Name of post : Deputy Vice President – Data Engineer

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : A Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering in Computer Science / Information Technology from AICTE/UGC recognized university. Preference shall be given to candidates who possess Cloudera Certified Administrator credentials.

Experience : Min. 6 years’ post qualification experience in IT in BFSI sector out of which min. 3 years’ experience in Big Data technology.

Age : Minimum – 28 Years & Maximum – 35 Years

Name of post : Assistant Vice President – Data Engineer

Qualification : A Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering in Computer Science / Information Technology from AICTE/UGC recognized university. Preference shall be given to candidates who possess Cloudera Certified Administrator credentials.

Experience : Min. 3 years’ post qualification experience in IT in BFSI sector out of which min. 1 year experience in Big Data technology

Age : Minimum – 25 Years & Maximum – 32 Years

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.bankofbaroda.in/ from June 17, 2022 to July 7, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

