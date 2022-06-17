Applications are invited for various faculty positions in National Institute of Technology (NIT) Arunachal Pradesh.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Arunachal Pradesh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Professor Grade-II (on contract) in Mechanical Engineering.

Name of post : Assistant Professor Grade-II (on contract) in Mechanical Engineering

No. of posts : 1

Specialization : Machine design / Manufacturing

Pay Level : Level 10 in Pay Matrix

Essential Qualification : PhD

Additional Desirable Requirements : One publication in an SCI Journal

How to apply : Candidates can send their application forms and annexure sheets complete in all respect along with self-attested photocopies of certificates and prescribed application fee to the Registrar, National Institute of Technology, Arunachal Pradesh, Jote, P.O.- NIT Jote, PIN-791113 on or before July 27, 2022 by 5:30 PM

Applicants are also requested to send Soft Copy of their applications to email: registrar@nitap.ac.in as an Advance Copy before the last date of receiving of applications

The filled in application should be accompanied by non-refundable application fee of Rs. 1000/- for UR/OBC candidates and Rs.500/- for PwD candidates which may be paid through Crossed Demand Draft drawn in favour of “Director, National Institute of Technology, Arunachal Pradesh” on any Nationalized Bank. Application fee is not applicable for ST/SC Candidates. Applicants may also pay the required application fee through online in Account Name: NIT AP. Corpus Account, Account Number : 38208192355, IFSC : SBIN0009535, Branch: Nirjuli, Arunachal Pradesh and payment-receipt of online payment should be enclosed with application submitted.

