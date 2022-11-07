Applications are invited for various teaching positions in All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Gorakhpur.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Gorakhpur is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Professor , Additional Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor in various disciplines.

Name of post : Professor

No. of posts : 28

Qualification:

For Medical candidates :

1. A medical Qualification included I or II schedule or part II of the third schedule to the Indian Medical Council Act of 1956

2. A recognized PG degree e.g. MD / MS or recognized qualification equivalent hereto in the respective discipline / subject

AND/ OR

3. MCh for surgical super speciality and DM for Medical super speciality

For Non-medical candidates :

1. Post graduate qualification e.g. Masters degree in the discipline

2. A Doctorate degree of a recognized university in the concerned discipline

Experience : Candidates should possess relevant teaching / research experience (please go through the detailed advertisement)

Name of post : Additional Professor

No. of posts : 21

Qualification:

For Medical candidates :

1. A medical Qualification included I or II schedule or part II of the third schedule to the Indian Medical Council Act of 1956

2. A recognized PG degree e.g. MD / MS or recognized qualification equivalent hereto in the respective discipline / subject

For Non-medical candidates :

1. Post graduate qualification e.g. Masters degree in the discipline

2. A Doctorate degree of a recognized university in the concerned discipline

For super speciality disciplines

1. A medical Qualification included I or II schedule or part II of the third schedule to the Indian Medical Council Act of 1956

2. A recognized PG degree e.g. MD / MS or recognized qualification equivalent hereto in the respective discipline / subject

3. DM in the respective discipline / subject for medical super specialty and MCh in the respective discipline / subject for surgical super specialty

Experience : Candidates should possess relevant teaching / research experience (please go through the detailed advertisement)

Also read : ITBP Recruitment 2022 : Apply online for over 470 vacancies

Name of post : Associate Professor

No. of posts : 18

Qualification:

For Medical candidates :

1. A medical Qualification included I or II schedule or part II of the third schedule to the Indian Medical Council Act of 1956

2. A recognized PG degree e.g. MD / MS or recognized qualification equivalent hereto in the respective discipline / subject

For Non-medical candidates :

1. Post graduate qualification e.g. Masters degree in the discipline

2. A Doctorate degree of a recognized university in the concerned discipline

For super speciality disciplines

1. A medical Qualification included I or II schedule or part II of the third schedule to the Indian Medical Council Act of 1956

2. A recognized PG degree e.g. MD / MS or recognized qualification equivalent hereto in the respective discipline / subject

3. DM in the respective discipline / subject for medical super specialty and MCh in the respective discipline / subject for surgical super specialty

Experience : Candidates should possess relevant teaching / research experience (please go through the detailed advertisement)

Also read : SAIL Recruitment 2022 : Apply for 245 Management Trainee vacancies

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 25

Qualification:

For Medical candidates :

1. A medical Qualification included I or II schedule or part II of the third schedule to the Indian Medical Council Act of 1956

2. A recognized PG degree e.g. MD / MS or recognized qualification equivalent hereto in the respective discipline / subject

For Non-medical candidates :

1. Post graduate qualification e.g. Masters degree in the discipline

2. A Doctorate degree of a recognized university in the concerned discipline

For super speciality disciplines :

1. A medical Qualification included I or II schedule or part II of the third schedule to the Indian Medical Council Act of 1956

2. A recognized PG degree e.g. MD / MS or recognized qualification equivalent hereto in the respective discipline / subject

3. DM in the respective discipline / subject for medical super specialty and MCh in the respective discipline / subject for surgical super specialty

Experience : Candidates should possess relevant teaching / research experience (please go through the detailed advertisement)

Also read : Punjab & Sind Bank Recruitment 2022 : Apply online for 50 Specialist Officer vacancies

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with relevant documents to Recruitment Cell (Academic Block), All India Institute of Medical Sciences Gorakhpur, Kunraghat, Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh-273008. The last date of receiving of completed application is up to 5 Pm of December 19, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here