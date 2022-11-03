Applications are invited for various technical positions in Steel Authority of India (SAIL).

Steel Authority of India (SAIL) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Management Trainees in various disciplines.

Name of post : Management Trainee

No. of posts : 245

Discipline wise vacancies :

Mechanical Engineering : 65

Metallurgical Engineering : 52

Electrical Engineering : 59

Instrumentation Engineering : 13

Mining Engineering : 26

Chemical Engineering : 14

Civil Engineering : 16

Qualification : Degree in Engineering with 65% marks (average of all semesters, irrespective of the weightage given to any particular year by the Institute/ University), in any of the seven (7) Engineering disciplines of Mechanical, Metallurgy, Electrical, Chemical, Civil Instrumentation, and Mining. Candidates should also have appeared in the in the seven GATE 2022 Engineering papers i.e., Mechanical (ME), Metallurgical (MT), Electrical (EE), Chemical (CH), Civil (CE) Instrumentation (IN), and Mining (MN).

Selection Procedure : Final selection will be made by combining the scores of the Written test (GATE 2022), GD, and Interview with the weightage of 75:10:15 in that order.

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.sail.co.in/ or https://sailcareers.com/ from 3rd November 2022 to 23rd November 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here