Applications are invited for various administrative positions in National Housing Bank.

National Housing Bank is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Chief Economist (on contract), Officers for Supervision (OFS) (on contract), Protocol Officers (on contract), Top Executive Grade, Scale – VI (Dy. General Manager), Senior Management Grade, Scale-IV (Regional Manager) and Junior Management Grade, Scale -I (Assistant Manager).

Name of post : Chief Economist

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : A Master’s Degree in Economics with specialization in monetary economics or Econometrics from a recognized Indian / Foreign University.

Desirable educational qualifications: Doctorate degree in Economics / Banking / Finance from a recognized University

Experience : The candidate must have an overall experience of at least 15 years in a Commercial Bank / FI / reputed Rating Agencies / Government Bodies. Out of which minimum 10 years of experience in the areas related to Indian Economy and sectoral economy (preferably housing sector) in a Commercial Bank/ FI/ Rating Agencies / Government Bodies. Preference shall be given to candidates with work experience as

Economist in Commercial Banks / FIs / Rating Agencies / Government Bodies. Contribution to leading financial journals/ Newspapers will be added advantage.

Name of post : Protocol Officer

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : Graduate in any discipline from a recognized university/ institution.

Experience : The candidate should be a retired officer from RBI/PSB/FI in India and should have worked in Senior Management level. Minimum 25 years’ of experience in RBI/PSB/FIs in India out of which at least 05 years work experience should be in the area of Public Relation /Protocol Duty

Name of post : Dy. General Manager (Scale –VI)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Chartered Accountant

Desirable educational qualifications: PRM/FRM Certification and/ or CFA

Experience : Minimum 12 years’ post qualification experience of which five years’ of work experience in overseeing financial operations i.e accounting, taxation, budgeting matters, in PSBs/ AIFIs / Regulatory Bodies in India, and the current post held by the candidate should be at Scale – V in PSBs / Grade D in AIFIs/Regulatory Bodies.

Name of post : Assistant Manager (Scale I) – Generalist / Hindi

No. of posts : 16

Qualification :

Generalist : A full time Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline with minimum of 60% marks (55% in case of SC/ST/PwBD) or a full time Master’s Degree in any discipline with aggregate minimum of 55% marks (50% in case of SC/ST/PwBD) from a recognized University or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government. Candidates possessing qualification of Chartered Accountant/CMA/Company Secretary may also apply. The candidate must possess valid Mark-sheet / Degree Certificate/ Professional qualification certificate that he/ she is a graduate/post- graduate/Chartered Accountant/ CMA/ Company Secretary (wherever applicable) as on 01.10.2022 and indicate the percentage of marks obtained in Graduation/Post-graduation/professional qualifications while registering online.

Hindi : Bachelor’s Degree in HINDI from a recognised University with aggregate minimum of 60% marks (55% in case of SC/ST/PwBD) Or Master’s Degree in Hindi with aggregate minimum of 55% (50% in case of SC/ST/PwBD) with ENGLISH as one of the main subject at degree level.

Experience :

Generalist : While no prior experience is required, any relevant experience would be given weightage.

Hindi : While no prior experience is required, preference will be given to candidates, having experience preferaby in Government Department/ Public Sector Undertakings/ Banks/ Academic Professional Institutions in translation from English to Hindi and vice versa. Knowledge of shorthand/typing in (HINDI) and knowledge of rules and procedures of Government as regards official languages.

Name of post : Officers for Supervision

No. of posts : 6

Qualification : Graduate in any discipline.

Experience : Grade C/D officers from RBI/NABARD/PSBs who have worked in the Supervision Department OR at least Scale IV/V officers in Public Sector Banks with at least 10 years of experience in supervision especially branch audit and other audit experience with proficiency in computer and working knowledge in MS Excel. Knowledge of power BI tools will be desirable.

Name of post : Regional Manager (Scale IV) – Company Secretary

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduate degree, with – Member of Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI);

Desirable educational qualifications:

(a) Holder of Chartered Financial Analyst charter awarded by CFA Institute, or

(b) Designated as Chartered Accountant by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, or equivalent abroad, or

(c) Designated as a Cost and Management Accountant by the Institute of Cost Accountants of India or equivalent abroad.

(d) A law degree will be an added advantage.

Experience :

Mandatory experience: 5 years’ experience in Secretarial Compliances in Govt./Public/ Private Sector out of which minimum 3 years’ experience at Manager (Scale – II) (equivalent IBA basic pay of 48170 – 69810 plus Special Allowance @ 16.40% thereon) or above, or having similar roles and responsibilities in one or more regulated Financial Institution.

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website http://www.nhb.org.in/ up to 18th November 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here