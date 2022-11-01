Applications are invited for various medical positions under Sports Authority of India.

Sports Authority of India is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Medical Officer on contract basis in SAI NCOEs.

Name of post : Medical Officer

No. of posts : 12 [UR : 5, OBC : 2, SC : 2, ST : 1, EWS : 2]

Remuneration : Rs. 1,25,000/- per month

Essential Qualification : Bachelors’ degree of Medicine and Bachelors’ Degree of Surgery (MBBS) from any recognized University/ Institution.

Essential Experience : 5 years of experience in the field of medicine.

OR

PGDSM with 3 years of experience in the field of medicine.

OR

PG/DNB in Sports medicine/ Orthopedics/ PMR/ or equivalent with 2 years of experience in the field of medicine.

Desirable Experience : 2 years’ experience in the field of sports medicine

OR

1 year experience in the field of sports medicine for MBBS with PGDSM/ PG/DNB in Sports medicine/ Orthopedics/ PMR/ or equivalent

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://sportsauthorityofindia.gov.in/saijobs/ up to 18th November 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here