Applications are invited for various security positions in Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP).

Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Constables and Head Constables.

Name of post : Head Constable (Telecommunication)

No. of posts : 126 [Male : 107, Female : 19]

Pay Scale : Level-4 in Pay Matrix Rs. 25500-81100 (as per 7th CPC)

Qualification : 10+2 pass with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics having aggregate of 45% marks in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics from a recognized board or university

OR

10th class pass from a recognized board with two years Industrial training institute certificate in Electronics or Electrical

OR

10th class pass from a recognized board with Science (PCM) and with three years Diploma in Electronics or Communication or Instrumentation or Computer Science or Information Technology or Electrical from a recognized institute

Name of post : Constable (Telecommunication)

No. of posts : 167 [Male : 142, Female : 25]

Pay Scale : Level-3 in Pay Matrix Rs. 21700-69100 (as per 7th CPC)

Qualification :

Essential : Matriculation from a recognized board or equivalent

Desirable : Diploma or Certificate course from an Industrial Training Institute or any other recognized institution

Name of post : Head Constable (Motor Mechanic)

No. of posts : 58

Pay Scale : Level-4 in Pay Matrix Rs. 25500-81100 (as per 7th CPC)

Qualification :

i) 10+2 pass from a recognized board or institution

ii) Certificate in Motor Mechanic from a recognized institution or Industrial Training Institute with three years practical experience in the trade in a reputed workshop or three year Diploma in Automobile Engineering

Name of post : Constable (Motor Mechanic)

No. of posts : 128

Pay Scale : Level-3 in Pay Matrix Rs. 21700-69100 (as per 7th CPC)

Qualification :

i) Matriculation from a recognized board or equivalent

ii) Industrial Training Institute certificate in respective trade from a recognized institution or

iii) Three years experience in respective trade from a recognized firm

How to apply :

For the posts of Head Constables & Constables in Motor Mechanic discipline, candidates can apply online through the website https://recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in/ up to 11:59 PM of November 27, 2022

For the posts of Head Constables & Constables in Telecommunication discipline, candidates can apply online through the website https://recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in/ up to 11:59 PM of November 30, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here