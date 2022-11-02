Applications are invited for various security positions in Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP).
Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Constables and Head Constables.
Name of post : Head Constable (Telecommunication)
No. of posts : 126 [Male : 107, Female : 19]
Pay Scale : Level-4 in Pay Matrix Rs. 25500-81100 (as per 7th CPC)
Qualification : 10+2 pass with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics having aggregate of 45% marks in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics from a recognized board or university
OR
10th class pass from a recognized board with two years Industrial training institute certificate in Electronics or Electrical
OR
10th class pass from a recognized board with Science (PCM) and with three years Diploma in Electronics or Communication or Instrumentation or Computer Science or Information Technology or Electrical from a recognized institute
Name of post : Constable (Telecommunication)
No. of posts : 167 [Male : 142, Female : 25]
Pay Scale : Level-3 in Pay Matrix Rs. 21700-69100 (as per 7th CPC)
Qualification :
Essential : Matriculation from a recognized board or equivalent
Desirable : Diploma or Certificate course from an Industrial Training Institute or any other recognized institution
Name of post : Head Constable (Motor Mechanic)
No. of posts : 58
Pay Scale : Level-4 in Pay Matrix Rs. 25500-81100 (as per 7th CPC)
Qualification :
i) 10+2 pass from a recognized board or institution
ii) Certificate in Motor Mechanic from a recognized institution or Industrial Training Institute with three years practical experience in the trade in a reputed workshop or three year Diploma in Automobile Engineering
Name of post : Constable (Motor Mechanic)
No. of posts : 128
Pay Scale : Level-3 in Pay Matrix Rs. 21700-69100 (as per 7th CPC)
Qualification :
i) Matriculation from a recognized board or equivalent
ii) Industrial Training Institute certificate in respective trade from a recognized institution or
iii) Three years experience in respective trade from a recognized firm
How to apply :
For the posts of Head Constables & Constables in Motor Mechanic discipline, candidates can apply online through the website https://recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in/ up to 11:59 PM of November 27, 2022
For the posts of Head Constables & Constables in Telecommunication discipline, candidates can apply online through the website https://recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in/ up to 11:59 PM of November 30, 2022
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here