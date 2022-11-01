Applications are invited for 710 vacant positions of Specialist Officers in Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS).

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of I.T. Officer (Scale-I), Agricultural Field Officer (Scale I), Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale I), Law Officer (Scale I), HR/Personnel Officer (Scale I) and Marketing Officer (Scale I).

Name of post : I.T. Officer (Scale-I)

No. of posts : 44

Educational Qualification :

a) 4 year Engineering/ Technology Degree in Computer Science/ Computer Applications/ Information Technology/ Electronics/ Electronics & Telecommunications/ Electronics & Communication/ Electronics & Instrumentation

OR

b) Post Graduate Degree in Electronics/ Electronics & Tele Communication/ Electronics & Communication/ Electronics & Instrumentation/ Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Computer Applications

Also read : Ministry of Textiles Recruitment 2022 : Apply for 30 vacancies

OR

Graduate having passed DOEACC ‘B’ level

Age Limit : Minimum-20 years, Maximum-30 years

Name of post : Agricultural Field Officer (Scale I)

No. of posts : 516

Educational Qualification : 4 year Degree (graduation) in Agriculture/ Horticulture/Animal Husbandry/ Veterinary Science/ Dairy Science/ Fishery Science/ Pisciculture/ Agri. Marketing & Cooperation/ Co-operation & Banking/ Agro-Forestry/Forestry/ Agricultural Biotechnology/ Food Science/ Agriculture Business Management/ Food Technology/ Dairy Technology/ Agricultural Engineering/ Sericulture

Age Limit : Minimum-20 years, Maximum-30 years

Also read : ESIC Recruitment 2022 : Apply for Professor, Associate Professor & Assistant Professor vacancies

Name of post : Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale I)

No. of posts : 25

Educational Qualification : Post Graduate Degree in Hindi with English as a subject at the degree (graduation) level

OR

Post graduate degree in Sanskrit with English and Hindi as subjects at the degree (graduation) level

Age Limit : Minimum-20 years, Maximum-30 years

Name of post : Law Officer (Scale I)

No. of posts : 10

Educational Qualification : A Bachelor Degree in Law (LLB) and enrolled as an advocate with Bar Council

Age Limit : Minimum-20 years, Maximum-30 years

Also read : CCRAS Recruitment 2022 : Apply for Senior Research Fellow vacancy

Name of post : HR/Personnel Officer (Scale I)

No. of posts : 15

Educational Qualification : Graduate and Two Years Full time Post Graduate degree or Two Years Full time Post Graduate diploma in Personnel Management / Industrial Relations/ HR / HRD/ Social Work / Labour Law

Age Limit : Minimum-20 years, Maximum-30 years

Name of post : Marketing Officer (Scale I)

No. of posts : 100

Educational Qualification : Graduate and Two Years Full time MMS (Marketing)/ Two Years Full time MBA (Marketing)/ Two Years Full time PGDBA / PGDBM/ PGPM/ PGDM with specialization in Marketing

Age Limit : Minimum-20 years, Maximum-30 years

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.ibps.in/ from 1st November 2022 to 21st November 2022.

Also read : Bharat Dynamics Limited Recruitment 2022 : Apply online for 37 Management Trainee vacancies

Application Fees :

Rs. 175/- (inclusive of GST) for SC / ST / PWBD candidates

Rs. 850/- (inclusive of GST) for all others

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here