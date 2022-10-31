Applications are invited for 37 vacant positions of Management Trainees in Bharat Dynamics Limited.

Bharat Dynamics Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Management Trainees in various disciplines.

Name of post : Management Trainee (Electronics)

No. of posts : 12

Qualification : First Class Bachelor’s Degree (or 5 Year Integrated course) in Engineering or Technology in the discipline of Electronics or equivalent course from a recognized University / Institute

Also Read: Assam Career : Apply for Personal Assistant vacancy in BBCI Guwahati

Name of post : Management Trainee (Mechanical)

No. of posts : 10

Qualification : First Class Bachelor’s Degree (or 5 Year Integrated course) in Engineering or Technology in the discipline of Mechanical or equivalent course from a recognized University / Institute

Name of post : Management Trainee (Electrical)

No. of posts : 3

Qualification : First Class Bachelor’s Degree (or 5 Year Integrated course) in Engineering or Technology in the discipline of Electrical or equivalent course from a recognized University / Institute

Name of post : Management Trainee (Metallurgy)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : First Class Bachelor’s Degree (or 5 Year Integrated course) in Engineering or Technology in the discipline of Metallurgy or equivalent course from a recognized University / Institute

Name of post : Management Trainee (Computer Science)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : First Class Bachelor’s Degree (or 5 Year Integrated course) in Engineering or Technology in the discipline of Computer Science or equivalent course from a recognized University / Institute

Name of post : Management Trainee (Optics)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : First Class M.Sc Degree in Physics / Applied Physics with Specialisation in Optics / Applied Optics / Fiber Optics / Laser / Opto-Electoincs

Also Read: Assam Career : Apply for 35 vacancies in Directorate of Agriculture

OR

M.Sc. (Tech.) – Engineering Physics with Specialization in Photonics or Equivalent Course from a recognized University / Institute

Name of post : Management Trainee (Business Development)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : First Class Bachelor’s Degree (or 5 Year Integrated course) in Engineering or Technology (Mechanical / Electronics / Electrical / Electronics & Communication / Electronics & Instrumentation / Industrial Electronics / Production)

AND

First Class in 2-years MBA with Specialisation in Marketing / Sales & Marketing or equivalent / post graduate diploma / Post Graduate Degree with Specialisation in Marketing /Sales & Marketing awarded by Universities / Institutions recognized by the Government.

Name of post : Management Trainee (Finance)

No. of posts : 3

Qualification : Pass in Final Examination conducted by Institute of Chartered Accountant of India (ICAI)

OR

Pass in Final Examination conducted by Institute of Cost and Works Accountants of India (ICAI erstwhile ICWAI)

OR

First Class MBA / Post Graduate Diploma in Finance Discipline of 2 Years duration from Universities / Institutions recognized by the Government.

Name of post : Management Trainee (Human Resources)

No. of posts : 3

Qualification : First Class MBA / Post Graduate Diploma / Post Graduate Degree in HR / PM & IR / Personnel Management / Industrial Relations /Social Science /Social Welfare /Social Work of 2 years duration from Universities / Institutions recognized by the Government.

Scale of pay : Rs. 40,000- 1,40,000/-

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://bdl-india.in/ up to 5 PM of 28th November 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here