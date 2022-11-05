Applications are invited for various managerial positions in Punjab & Sind Bank.
Punjab & Sind Bank is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 50 vacant posts of Specialist Officers.
Name of post : Technical Officer Architect
No. of posts : 2
Name of post : Fire Safety Officer
No. of posts : 1
Name of post : Forex Officer (MMGS-II)
No. of posts : 13
Name of post : Marketing Officer / Relationship Manager
No. of posts : 25
Name of post : Forex Officer (MMGS-III)
No. of posts : 3
Name of post : Forex Dealer
No. of posts : 2
Name of post : Treasury Dealer
No. of posts : 2
Name of post : Data Analyst
No. of posts : 2
Eligibility Criteria : Please go through the detailed advertisement, link of which is given below
How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://punjabandsindbank.co.in/ from 5th November 2022 to 20th November 2022
Application Fees :
- SC / ST / PWD : Rs. 177/-
- All others : Rs. 1003/-
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here