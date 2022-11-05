Applications are invited for various managerial positions in Punjab & Sind Bank.

Punjab & Sind Bank is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 50 vacant posts of Specialist Officers.

Name of post : Technical Officer Architect

No. of posts : 2

Name of post : Fire Safety Officer

No. of posts : 1

Name of post : Forex Officer (MMGS-II)

No. of posts : 13

Name of post : Marketing Officer / Relationship Manager

No. of posts : 25

Name of post : Forex Officer (MMGS-III)

No. of posts : 3

Name of post : Forex Dealer

No. of posts : 2

Name of post : Treasury Dealer

No. of posts : 2

Name of post : Data Analyst

No. of posts : 2

Eligibility Criteria : Please go through the detailed advertisement, link of which is given below

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://punjabandsindbank.co.in/ from 5th November 2022 to 20th November 2022

Application Fees :

SC / ST / PWD : Rs. 177/-

All others : Rs. 1003/-

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here