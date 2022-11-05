NTPC Limited Recruitment 2022

Applications are invited for seventeen vacant executive positions in NTPC Limited.

NTPC Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Executives in various disciplines.

Name of post : Executive (Process Engineering-Urea / Ammonia)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduate Engineering degree in Chemical discipline with minimum 60% marks from recognized University / Institute.

Experience :  Minimum 5 years post qualification relevant experience in Operation and Process Engineering of Ammonia and Urea plants out of which minimum 2 years experience in DCS operation

Name of post : Executive (Process Engineering-Chemical / Methanol)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduate Engineering degree in Chemical discipline with minimum 60% marks from recognized University / Institute.

Experience :  Minimum 5 years post qualification relevant experience in Operation and Process Engineering of Methanol / hydroprocessing/refinery / methanol derivatives plants out of which minimum 2 years experience in DCS operation

Name of post : Executive (Sustainable Development / Carbon Management)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : Post Graduate degree in Environment or Graduate in Engineering with atleast 60% marks from recognized University / Institute. Candidates with MBA (or equivalent) and/ or MSc/ MTech / PhD in relevant field (economics, environment, sustainability, public policy) will be preferred

Experience :  Minimum 2 years experience in Industry (manufacturing, services, consultancy) in fields of either of management, sustainable development/ ESG with hands on experience on report preparation and data management

Name of post : Executive (Bio Energy)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduate Engineering degree / ME / MTech in Mechanical / Chemical / Renewable Energy with atleast 60% marks from recognized University / Institute. 

Experience :  Engineering degree with minimum 3 years experience or ME / MTech with minimum 1 year experience

Name of post : Executive (IT)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduate Engineering degree / ME / MTech in Computer Science / IT with atleast 60% marks from recognized University / Institute. 

Experience :  Engineering degree with minimum 3 years experience or ME / MTech with minimum 1 year experience

Name of post : Executive (LA /R&R)

No. of posts : 11

Qualification : PG Degree / PG Diploma / PG Programme in Rural Management / Rural Development or MSW or Graduate in Engineering with atleast 60% marks from recognized University / Institute

Experience :  Minimum 2 years experience in conducting / review / analysis / monitoring of socio economic surveys (SES), study and analysis of viability of various rehabilitation options, RAP Plan & Implementation , handling R&R matters.

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://careers.ntpc.co.in/ upto November 18, 2022

Application Fees : Candidates belonging to General / EWS / OBC categories are required to pay a non-refundable application fees of Rs. 300/-. The SC / ST / PWBD / XSM categories and female candidates need not pay the registration fee

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

