Applications are invited for seventeen vacant executive positions in NTPC Limited.

NTPC Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Executives in various disciplines.

Name of post : Executive (Process Engineering-Urea / Ammonia)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduate Engineering degree in Chemical discipline with minimum 60% marks from recognized University / Institute.

Experience : Minimum 5 years post qualification relevant experience in Operation and Process Engineering of Ammonia and Urea plants out of which minimum 2 years experience in DCS operation

Name of post : Executive (Process Engineering-Chemical / Methanol)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduate Engineering degree in Chemical discipline with minimum 60% marks from recognized University / Institute.

Experience : Minimum 5 years post qualification relevant experience in Operation and Process Engineering of Methanol / hydroprocessing/refinery / methanol derivatives plants out of which minimum 2 years experience in DCS operation

Name of post : Executive (Sustainable Development / Carbon Management)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : Post Graduate degree in Environment or Graduate in Engineering with atleast 60% marks from recognized University / Institute. Candidates with MBA (or equivalent) and/ or MSc/ MTech / PhD in relevant field (economics, environment, sustainability, public policy) will be preferred

Experience : Minimum 2 years experience in Industry (manufacturing, services, consultancy) in fields of either of management, sustainable development/ ESG with hands on experience on report preparation and data management

Name of post : Executive (Bio Energy)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduate Engineering degree / ME / MTech in Mechanical / Chemical / Renewable Energy with atleast 60% marks from recognized University / Institute.

Experience : Engineering degree with minimum 3 years experience or ME / MTech with minimum 1 year experience

Name of post : Executive (IT)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduate Engineering degree / ME / MTech in Computer Science / IT with atleast 60% marks from recognized University / Institute.

Experience : Engineering degree with minimum 3 years experience or ME / MTech with minimum 1 year experience

Name of post : Executive (LA /R&R)

No. of posts : 11

Qualification : PG Degree / PG Diploma / PG Programme in Rural Management / Rural Development or MSW or Graduate in Engineering with atleast 60% marks from recognized University / Institute

Experience : Minimum 2 years experience in conducting / review / analysis / monitoring of socio economic surveys (SES), study and analysis of viability of various rehabilitation options, RAP Plan & Implementation , handling R&R matters.

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://careers.ntpc.co.in/ upto November 18, 2022

Application Fees : Candidates belonging to General / EWS / OBC categories are required to pay a non-refundable application fees of Rs. 300/-. The SC / ST / PWBD / XSM categories and female candidates need not pay the registration fee

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here