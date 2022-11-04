Applications are invited for various medical positions in Northeast Frontier Railway.

Northeast Frontier Railway is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Medical Practitioner on full time contractual basis in Alipurduar Division.

Name of post : Medical Practitioner

No. of posts : 2

Discipline wise vacancies :

Gynaecologist : 1

General Surgeon : 1

Also read : ITBP Recruitment 2022 : Apply online for over 470 vacancies

Qualification :

a) For Specialist : The candidate should be minimum MBBS with Post Graduate Degree / Diploma in respective subject / field as a Specialist and should be recognized by the Indian Medical Council.

b) For GDMO : The candidate should be a minimum MBBS pass degree from an Institute recognized by Indian Medical Council, or with a valid registration of any of the State Medical Councils of India after completion of one year internship.

Salary :

a) For GDMO : Rs. 75,000/- per month

b) For Specialist : Rs. 95,000/- per month (1st year), Rs. 1,05,000/- per month (2nd year onwards)

Also read : SAIL Recruitment 2022 : Apply for 245 Management Trainee vacancies

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 18th November 2022 from 10 AM onwards in the Office of the Divisional Railway Manager (P), Alipurduar Junction Division, N.F. Railway

How to apply : Candidates can appear for the interview with copies of all certificates / testimonials in original and attested true copies and also two passport size photographs

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here