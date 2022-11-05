Applications are invited for various managerial positions in Engineering Projects (India) Limited.

Engineering Projects (India) Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Manager and Manager in North East Region.

Name of post : Assistant Manager

No. of posts : 9

Discipline wise vacancies :

Civil : 5

Electrical : 3

Finance : 1

Qualification :

Civil : B.E. /B.Tech or AMIE or equivalent qualification in Civil (min 55% marks)

Electrical : B.E. /B.Tech or AMIE or equivalent qualification in Electrical (min 55% marks)

Finance : CA/ICWA/ MBA (Finance) with min. 55% marks in graduation

Experience : Min. 2 yrs. Post qualification executive experience with min 1 yr. in next below grade in an organization of repute

Upper Age Limit : 32 years as on 29.11.2022

Name of post : Manager Grade-II

No. of posts : 3

Discipline wise vacancies :

Civil : 2

Electrical : 1

Qualification :

Civil : B.E. /B.Tech or AMIE or equivalent qualification in Civil (min 55% marks)

Electrical : B.E. /B.Tech or AMIE or equivalent qualification in Electrical (min 55% marks)

Experience : Min. 4 yrs. Post qualification executive experience with min 2 years in next below grade in an organization of repute

Upper Age Limit : 35 years as on 29.11.2022

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://epi.gov.in/ from 9.00 AM on 09.11.2022 till 05.30 PM on 29.11.2022.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here