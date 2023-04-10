Archery is popular in Meghalaya and among the game, Khanapara Teer is one of the most popular archery-based games or events in the state.

Thousands eagerly wait for the evening so that they can check the results on every working day.

About Khanapara Teer

The Khanapara Teer is a form of lottery based on archery and is played Monday to Saturday (except holidays) at Them Marwet at Khanapara in the Ri Bhoi district.

The Khanapara Teer is organized by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association.

The results for the first round of the Khanapara Teer are announced at 4:00 pm and the second round at 4:45 pm.

Shillong Teer Result : Shillong Teer & Jowai Teer Result today, 10 April 2023 : First Round and Second Round Number List

Date FR(04:10PM) SR(04:45PM) 10-04-2023 xx xx Khanapara Teer Result for Today

Getting Tickets and Coupons

To participate in the lottery, one has to purchase a coupon or a ticket that can be bought from over 5,500 ticket counters across the state.

Jowai Teer Result Today : Jowai Teer Result today, 10 April 2023 : First Round and Second Round Number List

The tickets or coupons can be purchased between 10:00 am to 3:30 pm from authorized counters on all working days.

While the results are displayed on booking counters each evening, the fastest way to check the results is by logging on to www.nenow.in which instantly uploads the results each day.

How does it work?

People interested in Khanapara Teer are to predict a number from 0 to 99 and then purchase a ticket.

The game of Khanapara Teer is simple. Archers will participate in the game and will hit a target. The last two digits of the total number of arrows that hit the target are the magic or winning numbers.

People who had predicted the number are the winners of the game.

As Khanapara lies along the inter-state border, many people of Assam too take part in the game of Khanapara Teer.

