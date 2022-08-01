Obtaining a driving licence in India has become quite easy as the Central Government recently made a few changes to the existing rules.
With the new rules, people will no longer have to make endless trips to the RTO for obtaining or even applying for a licence.
You now no longer need to make rounds of the Regional Transport Office (RTO) or stand in long lines.
According to the amendments you do not need to sit for any kind of driving test by visiting RTO.
According to the new rules, a person will to get a driving licence can get himself registered for a driving license in any recognized driving training school.
After enrolling and then completing the driving course, the person has to pass the test there. Following this, a certificate will be issued to the candidate by the driving school.
With the certificate, the applicant can apply for the licence without any more tests.
