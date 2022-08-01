Obtaining a driving licence in India has become quite easy as the Central Government recently made a few changes to the existing rules.

With the new rules, people will no longer have to make endless trips to the RTO for obtaining or even applying for a licence.

You now no longer need to make rounds of the Regional Transport Office (RTO) or stand in long lines.

Also Read : Download your PAN Card & Driving License on your WhatsApp

According to the amendments you do not need to sit for any kind of driving test by visiting RTO.

According to the new rules, a person will to get a driving licence can get himself registered for a driving license in any recognized driving training school.

After enrolling and then completing the driving course, the person has to pass the test there. Following this, a certificate will be issued to the candidate by the driving school.

With the certificate, the applicant can apply for the licence without any more tests.

Also Read: What’s driving infant mortality rates in rural Assam?