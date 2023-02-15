Disha Patani looks adorned in a purple-hued dress with shimmery embellishment all over it. The actor is well known for her sense of fashion.

She recently posted her photoshoot pictures in a lavender rhinestone dress which grabbed the limelight.

The look of the diva was styled by stylist Aastha Sharma and assisted by Sakshi Chitalia.

The fashionista posed laying in the ground striking a sultry pose and flaunting her curves which gave a glamorous look.

The actor’s outfit is from the clothing line ITRH and her jewellery is from Her Story.

Earlier, the diva created a buzz over the internet in a short brown dress. The actor’s brown dress is the perfect outfit for a date.

