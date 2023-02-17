KOHIMA: Senior BJP leaders will campaign for the party in Nagaland on Friday for the assembly elections in the state.

Senior BJP leaders like union ministers Kiren Rijiju and Sarbananda Sonowal, and BL Santhosh will campaign for the party in Nagaland on Friday.

Polling for the 60-member Nagaland legislative assembly will be held in a single phase on February 27.

Counting of votes will be conducted on March 2.

Rijiju will address a rally at Longwa public ground, and later attend meetings in Phomching and Tizit constituencies in the Mon district of Nagaland.

Sonowal, on the other hand, accompanied by Nagaland deputy chief minister Y Patton, will address public rallies at Wokha and Mon town.

Meanwhile, BJP national general secretary BL Santhosh will visit Tuensang, Mokokchung and Zunheboto in Nagaland.

BJP is contesting the assembly election in Nagaland in alliance with the NDPP.

While the BJP is contesting 19 seats, the NDPP is fighting in 40 seats.

The BJP has already won the Akuluto seat in Zunheboto district of Nagaland uncontested.