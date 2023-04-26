Vitamin D is a fat-soluble vitamin that helps to absorb and retain calcium and phosphorus which is essential for bones. It also helps to reduce cancer cell growth, control infections and reduce inflammation. Vitamin D can be taken in the form of food or through supplements like Vitamin D2 and Vitamin D3.

Here are 5 foods that are a good source of Vitamin D:

Mushroom

Mushrooms are an excellent source of Vitamin D. One cup of mushrooms contains 136 IU of vitamin D.

Egg yolks

Egg yolk contains 36.7 IU of vitamin D. Eating two eggs in breakfast is the healthy way to start off your day.

Liver meat

Animal liver include high amount of protein, minerals and vitamins. This is typically delicate and mildly flavoured than other meats.

Cow milk

Cow’s milk is a naturally good source of many nutrients, including calcium, phosphorous, and riboflavin. This is one of the major source of Vitamin D.

Cereals

Cereals are ready-to-eat meals that contain numerous nutrients. Cereals such as wheat bran flakes and oatmeal are a rich source of Vitamin D.