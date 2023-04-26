Vitamin D is a fat-soluble vitamin that helps to absorb and retain calcium and phosphorus which is essential for bones. It also helps to reduce cancer cell growth, control infections and reduce inflammation. Vitamin D can be taken in the form of food or through supplements like Vitamin D2 and Vitamin D3.
Here are 5 foods that are a good source of Vitamin D:
- Mushroom
Mushrooms are an excellent source of Vitamin D. One cup of mushrooms contains 136 IU of vitamin D.
- Egg yolks
Egg yolk contains 36.7 IU of vitamin D. Eating two eggs in breakfast is the healthy way to start off your day.
- Liver meat
Animal liver include high amount of protein, minerals and vitamins. This is typically delicate and mildly flavoured than other meats.
- Cow milk
Cow’s milk is a naturally good source of many nutrients, including calcium, phosphorous, and riboflavin. This is one of the major source of Vitamin D.
- Cereals
Cereals are ready-to-eat meals that contain numerous nutrients. Cereals such as wheat bran flakes and oatmeal are a rich source of Vitamin D.