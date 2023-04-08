Guwahati: At least two people were killed after consuming mushrooms that were found to be poisonous in Merapani in Golaghat, Assam.

The incident was reported on Friday evening when Tarali Barman, one of the thirteen individuals who consumed the mushrooms, passed away.

Reportedly, thirteen people from five families consumed the mushrooms, leading to severe health complications for those involved. Prafulla Barman, one of the victims, passed away while undergoing treatment.

The ten remaining individuals who consumed the mushrooms are currently receiving medical attention in hospitals in Golaghat and Jorhat.

The consumption of unidentified mushrooms can lead to severe health complications and, in some cases, can be fatal.

Following the incident, local authorities have urged the public to exercise caution and avoid consuming mushrooms found in the wild. The incident is under investigation, and the authorities are working to ensure that such incidents do not occur in the future.

Mushroom poisoning is rare, but it is important to exercise caution when consuming mushrooms, particularly those found in the wild.