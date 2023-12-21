Guwahati: A woman was allegedly murdered by her intoxicated husband in the Khetri area of Guwahati, Assam.

The woman was identified as Dipti Bodo Das.

She was allegedly assaulted by her intoxicated husband throughout the night.

The accused husband is currently absconding, and police have launched a manhunt.

The brutal assault reportedly began sometime in the evening and continued late into the night, locals claimed.

The victim was critically injured and unresponsive when she was recovered by the neighbours along with other family members.

Despite being rushed to a hospital in the early hours, the extent of her injuries proved too severe.

While initial reports suggest she received minor treatment before being discharged, her family claimed she was in dire condition and should not have been released.

The woman later succumbed to her injuries while being transported home from the hospital.

An investigation by the police has begun.