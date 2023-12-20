Guwahati: In a development that would give a major boost to the research and development (R&D) skills of the student and the researcher community, the Girijananda Chowdhury University has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Pandu College, Guwahati on Wednesday.

The MoU is signed especially with the Department of Physics to facilitate cooperation in the promotion of teaching, research and innovation carried out in AICTE-IDEA LAB to cordially assist each other in the development of education and research.

The MoU has been signed to uplift the collaborative work between these two esteemed educational institutions.

The primary objectives of the collaboration are the exchange of students and research scholars, the conduct of joint scientific research, the exchange of scientific papers and publications, the exchange of academic information and publications, promotion of participation of the faculty members in the courses, conferences, seminars, etc.

The collaboration will also promote conferences, seminars, workshops, joint publications of academic work, and joint academic programmes leading to the award of certificates, diplomas and degrees by Girijananda Chowdhury University.

Moreover, some of the other activities of the pact would be to organise collaborative cultural programmes, collaborative language programmes, student exchange programmes, faculty exchanges as well as joint research projects and numerous educational programmes among others.