Guwahati: A retired army officer was killed in Guwahati Satgaon over an alleged extramarital affair.

The deceased has been identified as Raushan Ali, a resident of the Amabari area.

He was slaughtered in broad daylight by a person named Habibur Rahman over Raushan’s alleged affair with Rahman’s wife.

As per a local, both of them were well known to one another and they would often be indulged in certain immoral activities.

Also Read: Assam: 3 km radius of Air Force Station in Chabua declared no-drone zone

The locals claimed that both were involved in multiple affairs but a few days back it was found that Rahman’s wife had an affair with Raushan which turned out to be a clash between both.

Rahman tried to her back but she refused and due to this he had an argument with Raushan.

The locals then added that on Wednesday, Raushan went to Rahman’s house to sort out the issue but that turned out wrong.

Also Read: Assam: Another accused who “snatched” gun from policeman injured

After Raushan came out of the house, he was attacked by Rahman with a machete which led to his death on the spot.

The police have arrested both Rahman and the woman linked with the entire incident.