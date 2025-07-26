The Indian Army has officially released the Agniveer Common Entrance Examination (CEE) Result 2025.

Candidates who appeared for the written exam can now check and download their results by visiting the official website: joinindianarmy.nic.in.

The results have been published roll number-wise across various categories and zones.

Direct Result Download Links (2025)

Ambala Agniveer Men (All Categories): Ambala Men All and Central Category Result

Women Military Police (Common Aptitude Test): WMP CAT Result

Mandi CEE Result: Mandi Result Download

Ambala – Civilian Candidates: Civil Candidates 2025

Ambala – Serving Candidates: Serving Candidates Result

ARO Charkhi Dadri CEE Result: Daadri CEE Result

Hamirpur CEE Result 2025: Hamirpur Result

RTG Zone Palampur CEE Result 2025: Palampur Zone Result

Hisar CEE Result 2025: Hisar Result

Palampur CEE Result 2025: Palampur Result

Shimla CEE Result 2025: Shimla Result

Rohtak Agniveer CEE Result 2025: Rohtak Result

Tip to Search for Your Roll Number:

Open the result PDF and press Ctrl + F, then type your roll number.

If your roll number appears in the list, you have been shortlisted for Phase II of the selection process.

How to Download the Agniveer CEE 2025 Result

Visit joinindianarmy.nic.in

On the homepage, click on “CEE Results” under the “JCO/OR/Agniveer Enrollment” section

A new page will open showing ZRO/ARO-wise result links

Download your category-specific result PDF

Save the result for future reference

Next Step: What Happens After the Result?

Candidates who have cleared Phase I (Written Exam) must now proceed to Phase II, which includes the following stages:

Physical Fitness Test (PFT):

1.6 km run

Push-ups, sit-ups, pull-ups

Physical Measurement Test (PMT):

Height, weight, and chest measurements

Medical Examination:

Comprehensive health assessment

Document Verification:

Verification of academic, age, identity, and category certificates

Adaptability Test (if required):

Psychological evaluation

The final merit list will be based on combined performance in the written test, Phase II assessments, and the number of vacancies.