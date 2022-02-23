Dibrugarh: District administration in Dibrugarh has declared a 3 km radius from the perimeter of the Air Force Station, Chabua as a “no drone zone”.

Responding to the letter received from the Air Force Station authorities where it was requested for declaration of the area around 3km radius from the perimeter as “Prohibited Area for Non- Conventional Aerial Object/Drones Operation”, the administration declared the area as “no drone zone”.

Also Read: Assam: Another accused who “snatched” gun from policeman injured

An order from the Deputy Commissioner of Dibrugarh read, “I am convinced that an area of 3 km radius from the perimeter of IAF base is required to be declared as a prohibited area for flying of Non-Conventional Aerial Objects/Drones operations.”

“Any operation within the area will require explicit permission from concerned authorities”, the order added.

Also Read: Manipur elections 2022: BJP will win 40-50 seats, predicts Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

The order also stated that any drone spotted operating near an airfield without prior clearance shall be destroyed or confiscated without any liability as per MHA SOP and Drone Rules, 2021.