Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is on a hectic campaign trial in Manipur ahead of the Assembly elections in the state, has exuded confidence that the BJP will secure majority and form the next government on its own.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said that he is confident of BJP winning 40-50 seats in the upcoming Manipur Assembly elections.

“According to my prediction, the BJP will win 40-50 seats in Manipur,” Assam CM and BJP top gun in Northeast – Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

He added: “BJP will form government in Manipur on its own.”

Himanta Biswa Sarma made this statement while campaigning for BJP candidate from Thongju seat – Th Biswajit Singh.

Sarma was accompanied by top BJP leaders from the Northeast – union minister Pratima Bhowmik, Assam minister Ashok Singhal, Nagaland deputy CM Y Patton and Nagaland BJP president Temjen Imna Along.

Chief executive member (CEM) of Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) in Assam – Pramod Boro was also present.

Speaking about the achievements of the BJP-led Manipur government in the last five years, Himanta Biswa Sarma said: “Economic blockades have become a history and ILP has been introduced.”

He added: “Road infrastructure has improved connectivity between Manipur and rest of the country.”

The two-phased elections for the 60-member Manipur Assembly will be held on February 28 and March 5.