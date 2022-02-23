Surveys are underway to demarcate the Assam-Meghalaya interstate border.

This was informed by Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma.

“Surveys are being done and we are waiting for those surveys to get over,” Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma said.

Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma further informed that he and his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma are awaiting a call from the centre to finalise the border agreement related to six areas of difference.

On January 20, Assam and Meghalaya chief ministers submitted recommendations of the regional committees on border dispute to union home minister Amit Shah.

Also read: After Britain, United States & Japan too slap sanctions on Russia over ‘invasion’ of Ukraine

Six out of 12 areas of difference have been taken up for resolution in the “first phase” to bring an end to decades-long Assam-Meghalaya border dispute.

The areas of differences to be taken up for final settlement in the “first phase” are: Hahim, Gizang, Tarabari, Boklapara, Khanapara-Pillingkata and Ratacherra.