Guwahati: Police encounter and accused being injured in police firing has turned out to be almost a regular story in Assam. Even on Wednesday, another person was injured in police firing after he just like several others tried to snatch a gun from a police officer and tried to flee.

The latest incident took place in Hailakandi and as per the police, the person who was injured was a drug peddler and was arrested with more than 3 grams of suspected drugs.

A police official told the media that based on specific inputs, personnel of the Hailakandhi Police arrested Salim Uddin Laskar from the Bhisinga village and found more than 3 grams of suspected drugs from his possession on Tuesday even.

After he was arrested, he agreed to show the police the locations of another person who was said to be the supplier of the drugs.

Accordingly, the police along with the accused moved towards the Paikang area to track the other suspect which was not named by the police.

The police claimed that near Paikang, the arrested accused snatched the pistol of Sub-Inspector Rubul Medhi and tried to flee.

The police in order to neuter the accused and save the policemen shot him on his leg.

After the incident, he was apprehended again and was taken to the Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH).