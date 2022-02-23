The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) has warned the Centre against implementing controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

“The BJP government must be aware of the consequences and resistance it would face if it implements the CAA,” AASU president Dipanka Nath said.

Notably, union home minister Amit Shah recently stated that CAA would be implemented after the COVID-19 pandemic is over.

AASU president Dipanka Nath said that the BJP is using the CAA as a tool to garner votes from a particular community in the states where Assembly elections are underway.

Also read: Surveys underway to demarcate Assam-Meghalaya border, says CM Conrad Sangma

The AASU further said that it will move the Court if the Centre frames rules for implementation of CAA.

“As long as we are not free from COVID-19, this (CAA implementation) can’t be a priority. The decision is linked to the COVID situation. But there is no question of going back on it,” Amit Shah had said in an interview to News 18 recently.

The Citizenship Amendment Act was passed by the Parliament on December 11, 2019.

It amended the Citizenship Act, 1955 by providing a pathway to Indian citizenship for persecuted religious minorities from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan who are Hindus, Sikhs, Budhhists, Jains, Parsis or Christians, and arrived in India before the end of December 2014.