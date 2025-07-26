Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or jobs in Central Agricultural University Imphal Manipur.

Central Agricultural University Imphal Manipur is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of System Analyst (Contractual).

Name of post : System Analyst (Contractual)

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs.55,000/- per month consolidated

Age Limit : Not exceeding 35 years

Qualification & Experience :

M.E./M.Tech. Degree in CSE/ECE/IT/ MCA with 55% or B.E./B.Tech degree in the above disciplines with First class. 3 years’ experience of handling e-Office in the capacity of Master Trainer/ SPOC/ System Administrator

Desirable Experience :

1. Minimum 10 years’ experience in a reputed Government/Private organization on the date of

advertisement.

2. Experience in Networking (LAN, VLAN, Intranet), Web Application Development, Website Hosting, Server Management (Windows Server/ Ubuntu Server), Database Management (IIS/ MySQL/ SQL Server), Experience in Graphics design like Photoshop

3. Experience in handling Academic Management Systems/University Management Systems

How to apply :

Interested applicants may submit duly filled in application form through online mode only. For online submission, visit to www.cau.ac.in.

The last date of receiving applications is 5 p.m. of 29th July, 2025.

Only short-listed candidates will get information about the details for the interview.

The date, time and venue of the interview will be conveyed in the Interview Call Letter.

Candidates must make their own arrangements to reach the place of interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here