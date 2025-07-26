Imphal: Police have arrested three men in connection with two separate cases of alleged sexual assault of minors reported from Imphal East and Imphal West districts of Manipur, officials said on Saturday.

In Imphal West, Chesam Sahid Khan (35), also known as Md Sahid Chesam, a resident of Bengoon Mamang Leikai under Mayang Imphal Police Station, was taken into custody after he surrendered at the Imphal West Women’s Police Station on July 24.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

According to police, Khan had been absconding since July 17, when a raid was conducted at his residence. A case had been filed based on a complaint by the mother of a minor girl, who alleged that Khan had sexually assaulted her daughter inside a car on July 16 and threatened her to remain silent.

The accused was presented before the Special POCSO Court, Imphal West, and has been remanded to judicial custody until July 29 to facilitate further investigation.

In a separate case in Imphal East, two men—Kshetrimayum Ajoy (20), son of the late Abung from Tellou Mayai Leikai, and Mangsatabam Ajoy (21), son of Gopeshor from Nongada Kameng Khunjao—have also been arrested for the alleged sexual assault of a minor girl.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Police said the incident occurred on July 19 at Tellou Mayai Leikai under the jurisdiction of Lamlai Police Station. The arrests were made on July 20, following a complaint filed by the minor victim’s mother.

Both accused have been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and a court has remanded them to judicial custody until August 8.