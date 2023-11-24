Guwahati: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has taken suo motu cognizance of the allegations regarding the felling of approximately 2,000 trees for a road expansion project between Guwahati and Goalpara in Assam.

This action came after a report published by Northeast Now on October 27, 2023, titled “Assam: Adil Hussain joins chorus urging Govt., NHAI to spare century-old trees for highway project.”

On November 21, 2023, the NGT issued directions to the National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL) and the state of Assam to address these concerns.

The Principal Bench of NGT subsequently transferred the matter to the Eastern Zone Bench, Kolkata, where the case is scheduled for its next hearing on January 10, 2024.

The Original Application (OA) was filed based on the news item, which raised the alarm about the extensive tree cutting being undertaken for the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) road expansion project in Assam.

These concerns were echoed by actors Adil Hussain, Rima Das and other concerned individuals.

During the hearing, the counsel representing NHAI clarified that the project is under the purview of NHIDCL, not NHAI.

In response, the NGT directed a notice to be issued to NHIDCL and the state of Assam.

The case is now listed for a hearing on January 10, 2024, before the Eastern Zone Bench, Kolkata.