DIBRUGARH: A driver of a dumper truck was electrocuted to death after the vehicle came into contact with high-tension live wires at the Bongal Gaon area of Dibrugarh, Assam on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Atikur Rahman (32) of Bamunbari village of Thowra area of Sivasagar district.

According to police reports, the truck was unloading rock chips at a residence when the unfortunate mishap took place.

As the bed was being lifted, it unexpectedly came into contact with an 11kv live electric wire passing above.

The incident resulted in a loud explosion and caused a fire in the front part of the truck, including the driver’s cabin.

The high-voltage electricity caused the electrocution of the driver resulting in his instant death.

The police later sent the body to the Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) for postmortem.