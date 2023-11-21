Dibrugarh: In a tragic incident two students of Lahowal College were killed while speeding on the road at Bokul in Dibrugarh on Tuesday afternoon.

According to locals, three students on a KTM bike (AS-23-AE-3474) were coming from the Athbari area towards Bokul Polytechnic Institute when the speeding bike lost control and hit a metallic road signpost on a road turn.

Two students identified as Abhijit Baruah and Ridip Chetia died on the spot while the other student Akash Deep Baruah was critically injured.

The injured student was taken to the Assam Medical College and Hospital for treatment.

All three students were final-year higher secondary students of Lahowal College.

“The youths were triple riding the bike and at a high speed. They couldn’t control their bike and hit a metallic road signpost on a road turn. Two of them died on the spot and one seriously injured was taken to hospital,” said a local resident.

Most road accidents happen due to overspeeding and rash driving. The school students should understand the gravity of the situation.

“Overspeeding of bikes by youngsters has been the cause of many such incidents in recent times. The traffic department should check such things but due to their negligence on the part of their duty such incidents happened,” said a local resident.